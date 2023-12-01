Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $18.65 Million Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 767,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,482 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $18,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2,036.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 122.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $75,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 116.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $194,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

CGGO stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.78.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

