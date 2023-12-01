Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $22.26 Million Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,191 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Exact Sciences worth $22,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.
Exact Sciences Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.25. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $100.77.
Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences
In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Exact Sciences Company Profile
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Exact Sciences
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Behind the tech boom: Big price leaders selectively laying off
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- These biotechs targeting multiple neurodegenerative diseases
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Does the bell-ringing ceremony at Nasdaq move the needle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.