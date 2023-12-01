Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $22.26 Million Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,191 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Exact Sciences worth $22,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.25. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $100.77.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

