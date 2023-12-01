Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $19,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.8 %

ROK stock opened at $275.44 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.71 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.83.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $311,281 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

