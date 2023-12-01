Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 552.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,259 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.37% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $24,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DSGX shares. StockNews.com raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 0.3 %

DSGX stock opened at $81.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 1.00. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.23 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $143.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

