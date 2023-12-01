Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 316.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,816 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Crocs worth $18,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 91.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 156.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 9.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX opened at $105.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.21. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $151.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 72.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. Raymond James raised shares of Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

