Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,437 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $22,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 7.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GD opened at $246.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

