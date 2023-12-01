Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 316,135 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Corning worth $22,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,043,765,000 after buying an additional 2,872,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,114,880,000 after buying an additional 686,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,284,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $569,243,000 after buying an additional 445,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,953,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $563,232,000 after buying an additional 741,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Corning Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:GLW opened at $28.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 164.71%.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.