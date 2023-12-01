Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,917 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $24,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 34,934 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $81.77 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

