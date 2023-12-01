Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Franco-Nevada worth $21,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $219,378,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,710 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,475,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,769 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,586,000 after acquiring an additional 356,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $33,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

NYSE:FNV opened at $112.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.76. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $111.74 and a 1-year high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.