Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CFO Daryl Raiford Sells 3,094 Shares of Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) CFO Daryl Raiford sold 3,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $35,024.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,159 shares in the company, valued at $352,719.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bandwidth Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of BAND opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Bandwidth had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $152.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAND. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 283.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

