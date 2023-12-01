Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Insider Devin M. Krupka Sells 1,617 Shares

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) insider Devin M. Krupka sold 1,617 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $18,272.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bandwidth Trading Down 3.5 %

BAND stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Bandwidth had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $152.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 310.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 283.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bandwidth by 36.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

