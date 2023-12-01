Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Insider Devin M. Krupka Sells 1,617 Shares

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) insider Devin M. Krupka sold 1,617 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $18,272.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Bandwidth Trading Down 3.5 %
BAND stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.
Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Bandwidth had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $152.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAND
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 310.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 283.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bandwidth by 36.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.
Bandwidth Company Profile
Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bandwidth
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Behind the tech boom: Big price leaders selectively laying off
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- These biotechs targeting multiple neurodegenerative diseases
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Does the bell-ringing ceremony at Nasdaq move the needle?
Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.