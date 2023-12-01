Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $280.00

Shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 280 ($3.54) and last traded at GBX 280 ($3.54), with a volume of 38466 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 278 ($3.51).

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 259.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 254.78. The company has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 785.71 and a beta of 0.61.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking, financial, and insurance services. It offers current, demand, savings, time, notice, instant access, and fixed deposits; housing, student, vehicle, mortgage, consumer, business and business premises, term, and home or investment loans; and asset finance, factoring, trade facilities, European financial, project finance, shipping finance, and syndicated and corporate lending services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.