Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Barinthus Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

Separately, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -0.40. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $5.10.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel T cell immunotherapeutics to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. It is advancing a pipeline of product candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate designed as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic HBV infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate for persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV); VTP-1000, an autoimmune candidate designed to utilize the SNAP-TI platform to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate designed to treat recurrent prostate cancer; and VTP-1100, a preclinical cancer candidate designed to utilize the SNAP-CI platform to treat patients with HPV-related cancer.

