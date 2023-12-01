Bhatnagar Anish Sells 25,678 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 25,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $696,387.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,436,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SLNO opened at $29.76 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $30.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.33). Equities research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLNO shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $14.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLNO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 187,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 1,164,483.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 69,869 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 898.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the period.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.