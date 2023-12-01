Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Birks Group stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.35. Birks Group has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Birks Group by 344.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Birks Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Birks Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

