BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 146,634 Shares

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 146,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 13.85 per share, for a total transaction of 2,030,880.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,292,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 197,953,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 227,546 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 13.87 per share, for a total transaction of 3,156,063.02.

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 124,233 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 13.80 per share, for a total transaction of 1,714,415.40.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 206,973 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 13.86 per share, for a total transaction of 2,868,645.78.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 65,633 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 13.74 per share, for a total transaction of 901,797.42.

On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 95,390 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 13.59 per share, for a total transaction of 1,296,350.10.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 135,047 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 13.63 per share, for a total transaction of 1,840,690.61.

On Monday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,167 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 13.48 per share, for a total transaction of 298,811.16.

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 39,213 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 13.36 per share, for a total transaction of 523,885.68.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 135,314 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 13.71 per share, for a total transaction of 1,855,154.94.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 221,000 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 13.78 per share, with a total value of 3,045,380.00.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BMEZ stock opened at 13.91 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1-year low of 12.93 and a 1-year high of 17.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of 15.17.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0927 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,501,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 306,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 60,924 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 344.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 642,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after buying an additional 498,079 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

