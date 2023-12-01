BlackRock Inc. Has $1.84 Billion Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,298,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of PPL worth $1,838,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in PPL by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PPL by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,519,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,567,000 after purchasing an additional 346,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PPL by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,015,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,701,000 after purchasing an additional 129,373 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PPL by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after purchasing an additional 775,294 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in PPL by 1.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,044,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,708,000 after purchasing an additional 139,500 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPL. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

