BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,522,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Arch Capital Group worth $1,985,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $83.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.67 and a 200 day moving average of $78.26. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $57.72 and a 52 week high of $90.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

