BlackRock Inc. Sells 297,858 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,848,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 297,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.43% of State Street worth $1,964,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 234.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

State Street Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of State Street stock opened at $72.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

