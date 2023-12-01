BlackRock Inc. Sells 59,319 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,941,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.36% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $1,819,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $46,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 95.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $54,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.79.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $464.59 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.94 and a 1 year high of $472.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $433.11 and its 200 day moving average is $435.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

