BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,410,980,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 69.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

LCTU opened at $49.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.16. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $50.75.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

