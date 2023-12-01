Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 507 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $11,224.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,734.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $22.18 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 217.54%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.
