Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 507 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $11,224.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,734.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $22.18 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 217.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,544,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,800,000 after purchasing an additional 162,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,649,000 after purchasing an additional 103,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,787,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,277,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,498,000 after purchasing an additional 656,329 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,425,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,745,000 after purchasing an additional 54,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

