Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stake Lifted by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,561,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Block by 1.5% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Block by 14.1% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Block by 327.9% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Block by 21.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 38,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $192,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $176,551.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,012,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $192,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and have sold 28,777 shares worth $1,487,371. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Up 0.3 %

Block stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.97 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $89.97.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.07.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

