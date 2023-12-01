Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Trading 12.9% Higher

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 12.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 62,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Blue Star Gold Trading Down 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$30.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.38.

About Blue Star Gold

(Get Free Report)

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the west Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.