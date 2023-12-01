Boeing (NYSE:BA) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $275.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $200.00.

BA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $254.06.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $231.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 1.48. Boeing has a 1 year low of $172.56 and a 1 year high of $243.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.77.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boeing will post -5.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. LifePro Asset Management boosted its position in Boeing by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 871,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $184,058,000 after buying an additional 16,491 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

