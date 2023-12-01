Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam trimmed its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 85.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,576 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Boston Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Boston Properties by 39.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.87.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:BXP opened at $56.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.19. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $79.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.28.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 318.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,031.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,031.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boston Properties

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

