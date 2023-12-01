Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New $81,000 Investment in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEX. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in VTEX by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,073,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after buying an additional 1,333,188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 19.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,129,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,397,000 after acquiring an additional 667,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX in the first quarter valued at about $8,747,000. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the second quarter worth about $2,640,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in VTEX during the second quarter worth about $2,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VTEX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on VTEX from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.70 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VTEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

VTEX traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $6.78. 11,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,800. VTEX has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.28 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that VTEX will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

