Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Up 26.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.24. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Socha Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 739.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

