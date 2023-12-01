BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,791,794 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 87.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,791,794 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $13,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $799,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $37,672,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,548,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $748,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.51. The company had a trading volume of 158,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,407. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $46.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average is $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -933.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BN. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $47.50 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. CSFB reduced their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

