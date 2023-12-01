Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Mizuho

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRX. Scotiabank raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.53.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $21.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,186,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 92,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 35,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 20,493 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

