Broadscale Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) Trading Up 0.2%

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 5,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 7,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Broadscale Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadscale Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadscale Acquisition stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Broadscale Acquisition were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Broadscale Acquisition

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

