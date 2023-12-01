Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $833,000 Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Republic Services by 87,079.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,931,795,000 after buying an additional 169,106,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,421,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,933,000 after acquiring an additional 56,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after purchasing an additional 168,696 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Republic Services by 10.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,092,325,000 after purchasing an additional 738,378 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,614,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,138,000 after purchasing an additional 433,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG opened at $162.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $162.44.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on RSG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Republic Services

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.