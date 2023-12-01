Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $896,000 Position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 146,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the period.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

GBF opened at $102.17 on Friday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $107.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.86 and a 200-day moving average of $101.97.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.