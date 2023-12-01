Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 36,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the second quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 39,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.70 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.