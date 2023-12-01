Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 2,872 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Microchip Technology by 12,725.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 285,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,542,000 after acquiring an additional 282,877 shares during the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $10,591,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 384,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,438,000 after buying an additional 124,741 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $13,972,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

Microchip Technology stock opened at $83.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.99 and a 200-day moving average of $81.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $67.69 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.439 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

