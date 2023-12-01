Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stake Lowered by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Burlington Stores worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $169.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.17. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $239.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BURL. StockNews.com downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.