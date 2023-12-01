Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) Insider Acquires £299,700 in Stock

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) insider Neil Murphy acquired 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 555 ($7.01) per share, with a total value of £299,700 ($378,552.48).

Bytes Technology Group Price Performance

BYIT stock opened at GBX 539.50 ($6.81) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2,997.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 505.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 501.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Bytes Technology Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 353.40 ($4.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 564.50 ($7.13).

Get Bytes Technology Group alerts:

Bytes Technology Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a GBX 2.70 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Bytes Technology Group’s payout ratio is 4,444.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 638 ($8.06) price objective on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bytes Technology Group

Bytes Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bytes Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bytes Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.