Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of CALT opened at $17.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $516.86 million, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $27.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.09 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. Analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 18,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

