Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in BILL by 64.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in BILL in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in BILL by 227.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in BILL by 173.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in BILL in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.
Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $65.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.94 and a 12-month high of $139.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.20.
In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $818,155.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,966,930.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $818,155.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,966,930.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $84,869.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,065.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,885 shares of company stock worth $1,896,363 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BILL from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BILL from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair lowered BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BILL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.91.
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
