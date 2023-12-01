Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in BILL by 64.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in BILL in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in BILL by 227.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in BILL by 173.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in BILL in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $65.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.94 and a 12-month high of $139.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). BILL had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $304.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $818,155.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,966,930.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $818,155.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,966,930.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $84,869.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,065.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,885 shares of company stock worth $1,896,363 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BILL from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BILL from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair lowered BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BILL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BILL

About BILL

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.