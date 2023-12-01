Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 5,973 Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 140.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 24,171 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 9.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick
In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $28,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Brunswick Price Performance
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.
Brunswick Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 22.79%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on BC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $109.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.21.
Brunswick Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
