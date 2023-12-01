Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 3,010 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 67.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $389.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $277.49 and a one year high of $438.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $398.25 and its 200-day moving average is $381.96.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.23%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.47.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

