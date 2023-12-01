Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Thor Explorations (LON:THX)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 35 ($0.44) price target on the stock.
Thor Explorations Price Performance
THX opened at GBX 15 ($0.19) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.52. The stock has a market cap of £98.41 million, a P/E ratio of 500.00 and a beta of 1.64. Thor Explorations has a 52 week low of GBX 13.80 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 24 ($0.30).
Thor Explorations Company Profile
