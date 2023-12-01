Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Thor Explorations (LON:THX)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 35 ($0.44) price target on the stock.

THX opened at GBX 15 ($0.19) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.52. The stock has a market cap of £98.41 million, a P/E ratio of 500.00 and a beta of 1.64. Thor Explorations has a 52 week low of GBX 13.80 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 24 ($0.30).

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and explores gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

