Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Update

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Capcom Stock Performance

Shares of CCOEY opened at $16.62 on Friday. Capcom has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $23.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Capcom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

