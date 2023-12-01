Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,013 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Capital One Financial worth $75,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 73.5% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,010.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,505 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $111.66 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.09. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.51.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Capital One Financial

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.