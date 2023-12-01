CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CTRE. StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised CareTrust REIT from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet raised CareTrust REIT from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised CareTrust REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $23.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $23.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,972,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,908,000 after acquiring an additional 77,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,671,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,460,000 after acquiring an additional 162,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,198,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,796,000 after acquiring an additional 46,365 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,973,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,953,000 after acquiring an additional 302,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 24.4% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 2,239,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,480,000 after acquiring an additional 438,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

