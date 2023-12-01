Casper (CSPR) Trading 0.6% Higher This Week

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 1st. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.0340 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $392.47 million and approximately $8.49 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Casper has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,197,684,309 coins and its circulating supply is 11,531,953,370 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,197,086,079 with 11,521,630,122 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03411987 USD and is up 2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $11,715,937.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

