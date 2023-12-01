CATCo Reinsurance Opps C (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in CATCo Reinsurance Opps C (NASDAQ:CATC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,179 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,530 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 4.41% of CATCo Reinsurance Opps C worth $18,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CATCo Reinsurance Opps C by 396.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CATCo Reinsurance Opps C by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in CATCo Reinsurance Opps C by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CATCo Reinsurance Opps C by 3,730.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in CATCo Reinsurance Opps C during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CATC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CATCo Reinsurance Opps C from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $79.30 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CATCo Reinsurance Opps C from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CATCo Reinsurance Opps C currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.08.

CATCo Reinsurance Opps C Price Performance

CATC stock opened at $58.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.72. CATCo Reinsurance Opps C has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $458.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.49.

CATCo Reinsurance Opps C (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.20 million. CATCo Reinsurance Opps C had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CATCo Reinsurance Opps C will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CATCo Reinsurance Opps C Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. CATCo Reinsurance Opps C’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

About CATCo Reinsurance Opps C

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

