CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Position Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,036 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of CBRE Group worth $17,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 669,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,035,000 after buying an additional 110,640 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 546,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,098,000 after buying an additional 45,624 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,726,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,146,000 after buying an additional 112,976 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 941,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,949,000 after buying an additional 55,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.54. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.43.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

