Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 330 ($4.17) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a research report on Monday.
Celebrus Technologies Stock Performance
Celebrus Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a GBX 0.92 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.
About Celebrus Technologies
Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.
