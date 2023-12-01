Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,819 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $10,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086,040 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 7,989.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,856,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,168,000 after buying an additional 1,833,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth about $261,294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cencora by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,083 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,127,603.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $669,271.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,343,672 shares of company stock worth $262,243,280 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.36.

Cencora Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of COR stock opened at $203.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.48 and a 1-year high of $203.75. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. The company had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

